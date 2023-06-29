UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The collective West's actions violating the sovereignty of Syria and the lack on appropriate reaction by the United Nations are a cause for "deep regret," Russian Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"Such actions which violate the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring Arab states, as well as the lack of any proper response from the UN leadership are cause for deep regret and condemnation," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The collective West is not abandoning its neo-colonial approaches complete with imposing unilateral sanctions, Nebenzia.

The illegal foreign presence in Syria and the activities of terrorist groups also remain factors of destabilization, Nebenzia added.