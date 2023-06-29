Open Menu

Lack Of UN Response To Actions Violating Syria's Sovereignty Cause For Regret - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Lack of UN Response to Actions Violating Syria's Sovereignty Cause for Regret - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The collective West's actions violating the sovereignty of Syria and the lack on appropriate reaction by the United Nations are a cause for "deep regret," Russian Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"Such actions which violate the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring Arab states, as well as the lack of any proper response from the UN leadership are cause for deep regret and condemnation," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The collective West is not abandoning its neo-colonial approaches complete with imposing unilateral sanctions, Nebenzia.

The illegal foreign presence in Syria and the activities of terrorist groups also remain factors of destabilization, Nebenzia added.

Related Topics

Terrorist World United Nations Syria Condemnation Russia From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

31 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

2 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

6 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

6 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

8 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World