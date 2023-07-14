Lack of Unity in UNSC Over Situation in North Korean Peninsula is Alarming - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The missing unity in the United Nations Security Council about the situation in the North Korean Peninsula is concerning, the UN Assistant Secretary-General, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Khaled Khiari said on Thursday.

"However, the lack of unity and action in the Security Council does little to slow the

negative trajectory on the Korean Peninsula. The status quo is alarming and unsustainable," Khiari told Security Council members.

North Korea increased its missile launch activities in 2022-2023, firing more than 90 launches using ballistic missile technology, he added.

Russia and China, as members of the Security Council, argue that sanctions against North Korea should be lowered and that they are not effective.

The Wednesday launch marks the first in nearly a month after North Korea last fired off a missile in mid-June.

The missile was launched on a lofted trajectory from the Pyongyang area at 10:00 am local time and reportedly flew for 1,001.2 km and to an altitude of 6,648.4 km before falling into the sea, inside the Russian Federation's Exclusive Economic Zone. The flight was reportedly around 7 4 minutes, potentially making it the DPRK's longest ballistic missile flight duration.