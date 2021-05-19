UrduPoint.com
Lack Of US-Iran Contacts Did Not Hinder Progress In Vienna JCPOA Talks - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) So far, there have been no official contacts between Iran and the United States on the Vienna site, but this has not prevented progress on the matter, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

On Wednesday, the fourth round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal, aimed at restoring the agreement and returning the United States to its participants, ended in Vienna.

"So far, there are no official contacts between Iran and the United States on the Vienna site, but this has not prevented progress," Ulyanov said.

Earlier, the diplomat admitted that reaching an agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal could be achieved without direct contacts between Tehran and Washington.

