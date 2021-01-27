UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Vaccine Access Threatens Prolonged Pandemic With Epicenters Remaining - Putin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned that unequal global access to coronavirus vaccines risks protracting the pandemic and resulting in continued hotspots around the world.

"As we can see, mass vaccination today is accessible mostly to those who live in developed countries. At the same time, there are hundreds of millions of people in our world who cannot even hope to get such protection.

In reality, such inequality could result in a common threat because the pandemic will drag on and uncontrolled epicenters will remain," Putin said in his address to the World Economic Forum.

The president went on to back the development of a streamlined system of disease monitoring to avert such future outbreaks.

"We need to learn the lessons from the current situation to come up with measures to make the global system for monitoring the emergence of such diseases more effective," Putin said.

More Stories From World

