LaFond Claims World Indoor Triple Jump Gold, Charlton Cruises

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Dominican Thea LaFond won the women's triple jump at the world indoors championships in Glasgow on Sunday, the third and final day of competition.

LaFond managed a best of 15.01 metres in her second effort, the sole competitor to go over the 15m mark.

She then passed on her four remaining chances to jump as the field failed to come close to her leading mark.

Cuban Leyanis Perez Hernandez took silver with a best of 14.90m, with Spain's Ana Peleteiro-Compaore claiming bronze (14.75m).

LaFond said the victory seemed "absolutely surreal".

"I'm the only athlete here from my country and I have the gold medal. We're just a little island with a population of 70,000 people, so this one is for my people, all of my people," she said.

The second gold of the morning session went the way of New Zealand as Hamish Kerr claimed the men's high jump title with 2.

31 metres.

American Shelby McEwen took silver with 2.28m on countabck from defending champion Sanghyeok Woo of South Korea.

Defending 60m hurdles champion Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, fresh from a world record of 7.68sec at last month's Millrose Games in New York, had earlier cruised into the semi-finals.

She timed 7.93 seconds to win her heat, with the semis set for 1940 GMT and the final at 2100 later Sunday.

Also qualifying was France's reigning champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela.

Femke Bol, fresh from setting a world record when winning the 400m on Saturday, was then on hand to deliver an impresive anchor leg to ensure that the Netherlands women's quartet qualified for the final of the 4x400m relay, set for 2030 GMT.

