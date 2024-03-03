LaFond Claims World Indoor Triple Jump Gold, Charlton Cruises
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Dominican Thea LaFond won the women's triple jump at the world indoors championships in Glasgow on Sunday, the third and final day of competition.
LaFond managed a best of 15.01 metres in her second effort, the sole competitor to go over the 15m mark.
She then passed on her four remaining chances to jump as the field failed to come close to her leading mark.
Cuban Leyanis Perez Hernandez took silver with a best of 14.90m, with Spain's Ana Peleteiro-Compaore claiming bronze (14.75m).
LaFond said the victory seemed "absolutely surreal".
"I'm the only athlete here from my country and I have the gold medal. We're just a little island with a population of 70,000 people, so this one is for my people, all of my people," she said.
The second gold of the morning session went the way of New Zealand as Hamish Kerr claimed the men's high jump title with 2.
31 metres.
American Shelby McEwen took silver with 2.28m on countabck from defending champion Sanghyeok Woo of South Korea.
Defending 60m hurdles champion Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, fresh from a world record of 7.68sec at last month's Millrose Games in New York, had earlier cruised into the semi-finals.
She timed 7.93 seconds to win her heat, with the semis set for 1940 GMT and the final at 2100 later Sunday.
Also qualifying was France's reigning champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela.
Femke Bol, fresh from setting a world record when winning the 400m on Saturday, was then on hand to deliver an impresive anchor leg to ensure that the Netherlands women's quartet qualified for the final of the 4x400m relay, set for 2030 GMT.
lp/bsp/dmc
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results8 minutes ago
-
Hunt for Baader-Meinhof fugitives intensifies in Berlin18 minutes ago
-
Swiss vote to boost pension payments: projection18 minutes ago
-
Seven-year-old girl killed in Channel crossing attempt58 minutes ago
-
Ukraine reports three deaths after Russian attacks1 hour ago
-
Gaza truce talks in Cairo as heavy fighting rages1 hour ago
-
Hamas, Qatari, US envoys in Cairo for Gaza talks: state-linked media1 hour ago
-
BRI cooperation provides huge opportunities for partner countries: China's top political advisory bo ..1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif voted in as Pakistan's prime minister for second time2 hours ago
-
Swiss voters set to accept pension payment boost, maintain retirement age2 hours ago
-
President Xi, Premier Li congratulate newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago