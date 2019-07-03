Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomination to Head European Central Bank

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in a statement on Tuesday said she would relinquish her role as head of the financial institution during the nomination process to be president of the European Central Bank

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in a statement on Tuesday said she would relinquish her role as head of the financial institution during the nomination process to be president of the European Central Bank.

"I am honored to have been nominated for the Presidency of the European Central Bank. In light of this, and in consultation with the Ethics Committee of the IMF Executive Board, I have decided to temporarily relinquish my responsibilities as Managing Director of the IMF during the nomination period," Lagarde said.