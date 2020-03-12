Lagarde slams 'complacency' of eurozone govts in virus fight

ECB chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday slammed eurozone governments for not taking faster and more drastic action to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

ECB chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday slammed eurozone governments for not taking faster and more drastic action to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm particularly worried about... the complacency and slow motion process that would be demonstrated by the fiscal authorities of the euro area in particular," she told reporters in Frankfurt.