Lagarde thanks EU leaders after ECB confirmation

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Incoming European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde tweeted her "sincere thanks" to EU leaders Friday, after the European Council made official her appointment as next president of the Frankfurt institution.

"My sincere thanks to European leaders," Lagarde wrote, adding she was "looking forward to working with the ECB's talented staff to keep euro area prices stable and banks safe".

European heads of government gathered in Brussels had earlier confirmed the former International Monetary Fund chief, 63, will take over from departing ECB president Mario Draghi on November 1.

"Today, the European Council appointed Christine Lagarde to be the President of the European Central Bank for a non-renewable term of eight years," the leaders said in a statement, noting both the ECB and the European Parliament had backed her.

Draghi leaves Lagarde, a former French finance ministerand a successful corporate lawyer, with a tough task ahead insteering the single currency bloc.