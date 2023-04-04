Close
Lagging Behind, Italy's Plans For EU Funds At Risk

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 09:30 PM

When Mario Draghi left Italy's government last year, Brussels fretted over the fate of the EU recovery funds he negotiated for his country. Now, fears are rising that billions of euros could be at risk

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :When Mario Draghi left Italy's government last year, Brussels fretted over the fate of the EU recovery funds he negotiated for his country. Now, fears are rising that billions of Euros could be at risk.

"I'm not worried about delays," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took over in October, insisted on Monday, adding that any issues with the plan "are not the result of choices of this government".

Italy is the main beneficiary of a European Union fund to help the bloc recover from the coronavirus pandemic, with an allocation of 191.5 billion euros ($210 billion) in grants and loans to be paid in instalments until 2026.

In return, Draghi agreed to a timetable of objectives and implementation of sometimes unpopular economic reforms.

