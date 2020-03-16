UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lagos Blast Death Toll Rises To 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:43 PM

Lagos blast death toll rises to 17

Authorities in Nigeria's largest city Lagos said Monday that the death toll from a suspected gas explosion had risen to 17 as emergency services dug bodies from the debris

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Authorities in Nigeria's largest city Lagos said Monday that the death toll from a suspected gas explosion had risen to 17 as emergency services dug bodies from the debris.

The blast next to an oil pipeline destroyed buildings, lorries and cars as it tore through a residential area of the sprawling megacity on Sunday.

"17 bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble while 25 injured people are being treated for injuries at the site," the Lagos state government wrote on Twitter.

The toll was an increase on the figure of 15 given by the authorities on Sunday.

The Lagos state government said workers from all its rescue and recovery agencies were "still clearing the debris of the incident".

"Efforts are on to determine the cause of the explosion that has left many homeless," it said.

The incident happened at around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Sunday and destroyed around 50 buildings in the residential district of Abule Ado.

Related Topics

Injured Twitter Oil Lagos Nigeria SITE Gas Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

European stock markets plunge over 5% at open

30 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

11 minutes ago

US ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cu ..

6 minutes ago

High-Ranking Iranian Cleric Dies From Coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises to 18 - A ..

6 minutes ago

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.