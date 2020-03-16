Lagos blast death toll rises to 17

(@FahadShabbir)

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Authorities in Nigeria's largest city Lagos said Monday that the death toll from a suspected gas explosion had risen to 17 as emergency services dug bodies from the debris.

The blast next to an oil pipeline destroyed buildings, lorries and cars as it tore through a residential area of the sprawling megacity on Sunday.

"17 bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble while 25 injured people are being treated for injuries at the site," the Lagos state government wrote on Twitter.

The toll was an increase on the figure of 15 given by the authorities on Sunday.

The Lagos state government said workers from all its rescue and recovery agencies were "still clearing the debris of the incident".

"Efforts are on to determine the cause of the explosion that has left many homeless," it said.

The incident happened at around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Sunday and destroyed around 50 buildings in the residential district of Abule Ado.