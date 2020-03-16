Lagos blast death toll rises to 19

The death toll from a suspected gas explosion that tore through a residential area of Nigeria's biggest city Lagos rose to 19 on Monday as emergency services dug bodies from the debris

The blast next to an oil pipeline destroyed buildings, lorries and cars as it tore through a residential area of the sprawling city on Sunday.

An AFP reporter at the scene on Monday saw two bodies that were pulled out from the debris of a collapsed building by an excavator raising the death toll to 19.

Rescue officials told AFP they would work wih residents of the area to conduct a house-to-house search for more bodies.

The government had earlier said 17 bodies were recovered and that25 people were being treated for injuries.