Laila Soueif, the Egyptian on hunger strike to save her son

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) For more than five decades, Laila Soueif has been a stalwart figure in Egypt's human rights movement, but she is now placing her life at risk for her son and fellow activist.

The 68-year-old mathematician has long been a vocal critic of Egypt's restrictive political environment, leading protests, penning newspaper columns and enduring arrests, all while raising a family deeply involved in the same causes.

For the last 150 days, Soueif, who lives in London, has been on hunger strike to demand the release of her imprisoned son and Egypt's most famous dissident, Alaa Abdel Fattah.

It has taken a severe toll on Soueif's health. She was admitted to St. Thomas's Hospital in the British capital this week, where her doctor warned on Wednesday that she was "at high risk of sudden death".

Soueif has previously acknowledged the risks she was taking, but insisted her family's future outweighed her own safety.

In an interview with AFP earlier this month, she said: "I'm going on with my hunger strike until either Alaa is released or I collapse completely, and maybe even die."

Since the start of the strike, she has met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer -- whom she wants to intervene personally with Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi -- and his foreign minister David Lammy, who visited Cairo to press for her son's release.

- A family of activists -

Soueif's late husband, Ahmed Seif al-Islam, was a prominent human rights lawyer who spent five years in prison during the 1980s for political activism.

Together, they raised three children, each of whom took up the activist mantle.

Abdel Fattah, their eldest child, has been in and out of jail for two decades, battling for the same freedoms under four different Egyptian governments.

His sisters, Mona Seif and Sanaa Seif, are activists, too.

Mona Seif is a founding member of the "No to Military Trials for Civilians" campaign, which focuses on the plight of thousands of people tried in military courts.

Sanaa Seif, an activist and documentary filmmaker, has also been repeatedly imprisoned for her work, including twice since Sisi took power in 2013.

The former general, who led a coup to overthrow the elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, has overseen the arrest of vast numbers of dissidents, with rights groups estimating tens of thousands of political prisoners have been detained under his rule.

In 2014, Soueif's husband died while Alaa and Sanaa were both behind bars.

"Laila has had such a profoundly alive conscience, advocating for human rights for everyone and passing that to her children," said her friend and longtime leftist activist Mona Mina.

"That takes extraordinary courage," she told AFP.

Born in London in 1956, Soueif's early years were shaped by political discussions and literature.

Her father, Mustafa Soueif, was a psychology professor and her mother, Fatima Moussa, was a scholar of English literature.

Soueif's activism began during her student days in the 1970s when she joined protests against the late president Anwar Sadat's policies.

In 2003, she founded the March 9 Movement, campaigning for the independence of universities and criticising policies restricting free speech on campuses.

She was also a founding member of the Kefaya (Enough) movement, which played a key role in mobilising dissent ahead of the 2011 revolution that overthrew decades of rule by Hosni Mubarak.

- At personal cost -

Now, Soueif's life is in danger.

"I don't have time," she told AFP from her south London home early in February.

For the past five months, Soueif has subsisted on little more than coffee, tea and rehydration sachets.

She was hospitalised due to "dangerously new lows" in her blood sugar, blood pressure and sodium levels, her campaign said in a statement.

On Wednesday, her doctor warned that "there is now immediate risk to life", adding "she is in particular at high risk of sudden death with continued fasting".

Her British-Egyptian son, 43, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2019 on charges of "spreading false news".

He was set to complete his sentence last September, but his family contends that the authorities recalculated his prison term from the day of sentencing rather than from his arrest, in contradiction of Egyptian law.

Speaking to AFP, Soueif admitted she might not see her son again.

"Every time I visit him I'm thinking this could be the last one. I guess he's thinking that too."

She said if he was released he would live a quiet life in Britain with his autistic 13-year-old son.

When asked if her son had inherited his rebellious streak from her, London-born Soueif replied "Oh yes!"

"My whole family has enough fighting spirit for anything in the long run," she said.