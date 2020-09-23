Lake Baikal Water Level Exceeds Critical Point, Continues to Rise - Authorities

The authorities of Russia's Buryatia republic in eastern Siberia have announced the need to discharge water from Lake Baikal through the Irkutsk hydroelectric power station due to the ongoing increase in the lake's water level, which has exceeded the critical point

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The authorities of Russia's Buryatia republic in eastern Siberia have announced the need to discharge water from Lake Baikal through the Irkutsk hydroelectric power station due to the ongoing increase in the lake's water level, which has exceeded the critical point.

On Wednesday, the Russian government held a meeting with the republican commission on emergency situations, during which the critical water level in Lake Baikal was discussed.

"During the meeting, the minister of natural resources of Buryatia, Aleksey Khandarkhaev, said that starting from September 14, the water level in Lake Baikal exceeded the upper critical mark of 457 meters [1,500 feet] ... As of September 22, the water level in the lake was 457.

09 meters according to the Pacific Heights Water System ... The Ministry of Natural Resources of Buryatia was instructed to prepare an appeal to the interdepartmental working group ... to consider at the next meeting the issue of increasing water discharge through the Irkutsk hydroelectric power station," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources of Buryatia, the water level is increasing by about a centimeter per day (0.03 feet), and the negative consequences are already visible. The consequences of the rise in the water level may also negatively affect the quality of Baikal water due to the disruption of water exchange in the delta of the Selenge river, which plays a key role in the mechanisms of self-purification of Baikal waters.