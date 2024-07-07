Open Menu

Lakers Fall In Bronny James Summer NBA Prospects Debut

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Lakers fall in Bronny James summer NBA prospects debut

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, scored four points on Saturday in his unofficial Los Angeles Lakers debut, a loss in the NBA California Classic.

Sacramento defeated the Lakers 108-94 at the Chase Center in San Francisco in the summer league contest, a showcase for prospects and newcomers to begin working into their team defensive systems and offensive schemes.

James, taken 55th in last month's NBA Draft, started at point guard and played 21 minutes and 43 seconds in the 40-minute contest, finishing with four points on 2-of-9 shooting, 0-of-3 from 3-point range and 0-for-2 from the free throw line.

The former University of Southern California guard also contributed two rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Lakers.

James, who signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, will play alongside his famed parent as part of the NBA's first father-son duo.

The elder James did not attend the game as he was in Las Vegas with the US Olympic team for their first practice session ahead of an exhibition game against Canada before they travel to Europe ahead of the Paris Olympics.

But he made time in Vegas to watch some video of his son's first basket, and later told reporters that Saturday's game was part of a learning process.

"I just hope for (him to get) his feet wet in the NBA -- the pace of the game, the speed of the game, the physicality of the game," LeBron James said.

"But what he does in the California Classic and Summer League, it doesn't matter if he plays well and it doesn't matter if he doesn't play well. I just want him to continue to grow. Practices, film sessions, his individual workouts."

Bronny James grabbed his first rebound just 80 seconds into the game then missed his first shot attempt six seconds later.

James was not called for a foul. He was whistled for one early in the second quarter defending a 3-point shot by Sacramento's Xavier Sneed but the Lakers challenged the call and it was overturned upon video review.

Bronny James made his first steal with 6:25 to play in the second quarter.

He scored his first basket with 5:51 remaining in the second period on a driving layup, tying the game at 31-31.

He was grateful for the crowd support he received, something he wasn't expecting in the Golden State Warriors' arena.

"The atmosphere was more than I expected," James said. "It's a big game for me and I didn't know people from Golden State would come and rep for me. That was pretty nice to see."

bb/st

Related Topics

Film And Movies Europe Canada San Francisco Los Angeles Nice Paris Las Vegas Sacramento Gold Olympics From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

9 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

9 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

9 hours ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

9 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

9 hours ago
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

9 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

9 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

9 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

9 hours ago
 CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

10 hours ago

More Stories From World