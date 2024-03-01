Lakers hold off Wizards in overtime, Nuggets edge Heat in NBA Finals rematch

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by 40 points from Anthony Davis and 31 from LeBron James, pulled off another NBA thriller on Thursday, beating the Washington Wizards 134-131 in overtime.

One day after James reeled off 34 points -- 19 of them in the fourth quarter -- to key a come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers had to dig deep again against a Wizards team tied for the worst record in the league.

James's four points in overtime included a three-pointer that tied it at 131-131. He fed Davis for a dunk and capped the scoring with a free-throw.

James, already the league's all-time scoring leader, is now nine points away from becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 in the regular season.

Jordan Poole scored a season-high 34 points and Marvin Bagley III added a 23 for Washington, who dropped their 13th straight.

But Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the young, hungry Wizards were a tough opponent -- especially on the heels of Wednesday's draining victory.

"They put pressure, they're a tough team to play coming off a back-to-back, really high emotional game from last night," Ham said. "But we found a way, we found a way to win.

"Our guys pulled together when we needed to and made the plays when we needed to."

In Denver, star big man Nikola Jokic missed out on a fifth straight triple-double but Michael Porter Jr's 30 points fueled the Nuggets in a 103-97 victory over the Miami Heat in an NBA Finals rematch.

Porter added 11 rebounds, helping fill the void after Jamal Murray departed in the second quarter with a sprained ankle.

Jokic finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets fended off Miami's fourth-quarter rally.

Bam Adebayo scored 22 points and Butler added 21 for the Heat, who were without injured Tyler Herro, Kevin love and Josh Richardson and saw their five-game winning streak end.