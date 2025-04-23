Lakers level NBA playoff series, Pacers and Thunder win again

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Luka Doncic scored 31 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 to level their NBA Western Conference playoff series at one game apiece on Tuesday.

Slovenian star Doncic, acquired in a blockbuster February trade, also had 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who led by as many as 22 and held on late in a bruising clash at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers bounced back from a blowout loss on their home floor, while elsewhere the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder seized 2-0 leads in their best-of-seven first-round series.

The Pacers withstood another big performance from Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the return of Damian Lillard, beating the Bucks 123-115 in the East.

The Thunder followed up their crushing 51-point game-one victory over Memphis with another dominant win, beating the Grizzlies 118-99 in their Western Conference clash.

After a disjointed effort in their game-one loss, the Lakers rocketed out of the gate, taking a 10-point lead with 5:07 left in the first quarter and maintaining a double-digit advantage until midway through the fourth quarter.

James, chasing a fifth NBA title in his 22nd season, added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers, who persevered in a physical game that saw the teams combine for 46 personal fouls.

Caught out early by the Lakers' increased defensive intensity, the Timberwolves managed to apply some pressure in the final period, when the Lakers suddenly couldn't get a basket to fall.

The Lakers scored just 13 points in the final period, but Minnesota -- led by 27 points from Julius Randle and 25 from Anthony Edwards -- couldn't muster enough offense to capitalize.

"We played hard for 48 minutes," Doncic said. "We played physical, that's how we've got to play over the whole 48 minutes.

In Indianapolis, Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 12 assists for the Pacers, who saw a 15-point fourth-quarter lead slashed to two thanks to a 13-0 scoring run from the Bucks.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 34 points, adding 18 rebounds and seven assists.

- Lillard returns -

Nine-time All-Star Lillard, playing his first game in five weeks after undergoing treatment for a blood clot in his right calf, scored 14 points and handed out seven assists for Milwaukee.

Lillard's three-pointer with 2:33 to play pulled the Bucks within 115-113. But Siakam responded with a three-pointer.

Andrew Nembhard drilled another trey and the Pacers held on to win a game that was testy throughout.

A brief scuffle in the first quarter resulted in technical fouls for Milwaukee's Gary Trent Jr. and Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin. Siakam and Milwaukee's Bobby Portis received technicals with less than two minutes to play, and there was plenty of jawing in between.

"It's fun," Haliburton said. "This is what everybody lives for. We're all competitors, so having a lot of fun competing right now."

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder showed no sign of a letdown after delivering the most lopsided game-one victory in NBA playoffs history.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, Jalen Williams added 24 and Chet Holmgren delivered 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Thunder, who opened the game on a 9-0 run and led by as many as 23.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points and Ja Morant added 23 for the Grizzlies, who showed signs of life in the third quarter only for Oklahoma City to open the fourth on a 9-0 run.

The Grizzlies wouldn't get within 15 points the rest of the way.

