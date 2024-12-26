Open Menu

Lakers Pip Warriors After Another LeBron-Curry Classic

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) LeBron James and Steph Curry served up a Christmas Day feast as their rivalry delivered another classic with the Los Angeles Lakers edging the Golden State Warriors 115-113 on Wednesday.

Curry made a stunning 31-foot three point throw with 7.1 seconds left on the clock to tie the game, only for Austin Reaves to win the game for the Lakers with a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left.

The 36-year-old Curry and James, three years his senior, had traded three-pointers down the stretch as fans were treated to a ding-dong finale from the two future Hall of Famers.

James put up 31 points and ten assists without the support of teammate Anthony Davis, who left the game in the first quarter after turning his ankle.

Game-winner Reaves enjoyed a triple double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Curry's 38 points included 8-15 three point shooting while Anthony Wiggins made 21 points and 12 rebounds, but Golden State fell to an 11th loss in 14 games.

"Today is the day of giving, and that's what me and Steph continue to do and try to do for our fans, for our beautiful game," said James.

