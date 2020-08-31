UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lakes Help Protect Oceans From Climate Change By Holding 50% More Water - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:08 PM

Lakes Help Protect Oceans From Climate Change by Holding 50% More Water - NASA

Shrinking glaciers due to climate change have increased the volume of water stored in glacier-fed lakes by about half since 1990, buffering an anticipated rise in sea-levels from glacial melt, NASA reported in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Shrinking glaciers due to climate change have increased the volume of water stored in glacier-fed lakes by about half since 1990, buffering an anticipated rise in sea-levels from glacial melt, NASA reported in a press release on Monday.

"In the largest-ever study of glacial lakes, researchers using 30 years of NASA satellite data have found that the volume of these lakes worldwide has increased by about 50 percent since 1990 as glaciers melt and retreat due to climate change," the release said.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, will aid researchers assessing the potential hazards to communities downstream of these often unstable lakes and help improve the accuracy of sea-level-rise estimates by advancing understanding of how glacial meltwater is transported to the oceans, the release said.

"We have known that not all meltwater is making it into the oceans immediately," University of Calgary Professor Dan Shugar said in the release. "But until now there were no data to estimate how much was being stored in lakes or groundwater."

Researchers analyzed more than 250,000 scenes from the Landsat satellite missions to examine all glaciated regions of the world except Antarctica, the release said.

Related Topics

World Water Calgary All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

25 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

25 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

55 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs $8300mln during last month: Azam ..

2 minutes ago

PSX , PSBA pledge strong partnership for capital m ..

2 minutes ago

Wheat to release on discounted rates soon: Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.