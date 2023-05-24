UrduPoint.com

Lamborghini Says Will Donate Over $1Mln In Aid To Flood-Hit Emilia-Romagna Region In Italy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Italian supercar-maker Lamborghini will donate 1 million euros ($1.08 million) in aid to a fund to help victims of floods in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, the company said on Tuesday.

"Automobili Lamborghini supports "Un aiuto per l'Emilia-Romagna" through the donation of ‚¬1 million Euros. The company has responded to the terrible events devastating the region in recent days by joining 'Un aiuto per l'Emilia-Romagna,' the fundraiser promoted by the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection. The funds will be donated, with the coordination of local authorities, to support affected communities, with a special focus on environmental recovery projects due to hydrogeological instability," Lamborghini said in a statement on the website.

The car-maker also announced the cancellation of the 60th Anniversary Giro Event ” 60th anniversary celebrations that were to be held from May 24-28 from Rome to Bologna.

Lamborghini CEO and Chairman Stephan Winkelmann said in the statement that the company "has always been attentive and sensitive to the territory in which we operate," adding that "through this concrete gesture we express our solidarity and closeness to the communities affected by this environmental emergency.

"We were almost ready to start the 60th anniversary celebrations but we could not ignore this tragedy: it touches us closely because it directly affects the families of some of our colleagues and the region that our company calls home," he added on the cancellation of the events.

Last week, another Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari also announced the donation of 1 million euros in aid to the victims of floods in the region. Formula 1 has also announced a 1 million euros donation to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection to help the communities affected by the flooding and has canceled the Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit in the region, which was to be held from May 20-21.

Torrential rains hit Emilia-Romagna over a week ago, having caused flooding and landslides in over 30 cities and villages. A total of 23 rivers have poured over their banks, having caused over 250 landslides and blocking more than 450 roads. At least 15 people have been killed in the natural disaster. According to local authorities, 43 settlements still remain flooded, and some 23,000 people remain evacuated. On Tuesday, the Italian Council of Ministers approved an aid package worth over 2 billion euros to help victims of flooding.

