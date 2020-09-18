Lancet Journal Publishes Correspondence on Sputnik V Vaccine From Gamaleya Researchers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The distinguished medical journal, The Lancet, has on Friday published correspondence authored by four Russian researchers at the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which was written in response to an appeal made by global scientists for clarification on issues raised over the clinical trial results of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"The Lancet has published a discussion on the research [related to Sputnik V]. Both texts are available on our website," one of the Gamaleya researchers told Sputnik.

Sixteen researchers from a range of different institutes penned the original letter. While praising the potential significance of Sputnik V's clinical results, the researchers said that numerous issues needed clarification.

"Although the study results are potentially significant, we have several concerns, which, due to the accelerated distribution of the vaccine to the population, we described in an open letter signed by us and by several other colleagues who share our concerns," the researchers wrote.

Additionally, in the original letter, lead author Enrico Bucci declared a competing interest through his ownership of Resis, a private company that focuses on data analysis and scientific paper screening.

In response, the Gamaleya scientists reiterated that all data used in the study were meticulously checked for accuracy.

"We would like to emphasise that all presented data were obtained in experiments and double checked," the Gamaleya researchers wrote in their response.

Earlier in September, The Lancet published the results of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. A group of scientists, in an open letter published on the Italian website Cattivi Scienziati, questioned the reliability of the data.

The deputy head of scientific research at the Gamaleya Institute, Denis Logunov, later told Sputnik that all the data included in the study were thoroughly peer-reviewed before publication.

The Russian Ministry of Health registered Sputnik V as a vaccine against COVID-19 on August 11.