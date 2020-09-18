UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lancet Journal Publishes Correspondence On Sputnik V Vaccine From Gamaleya Researchers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Lancet Journal Publishes Correspondence on Sputnik V Vaccine From Gamaleya Researchers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The distinguished medical journal, The Lancet, has on Friday published correspondence authored by four Russian researchers at the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which was written in response to an appeal made by global scientists for clarification on issues raised over the clinical trial results of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"The Lancet has published a discussion on the research [related to Sputnik V]. Both texts are available on our website," one of the Gamaleya researchers told Sputnik.

Sixteen researchers from a range of different institutes penned the original letter. While praising the potential significance of Sputnik V's clinical results, the researchers said that numerous issues needed clarification.

"Although the study results are potentially significant, we have several concerns, which, due to the accelerated distribution of the vaccine to the population, we described in an open letter signed by us and by several other colleagues who share our concerns," the researchers wrote.

Additionally, in the original letter, lead author Enrico Bucci declared a competing interest through his ownership of Resis, a private company that focuses on data analysis and scientific paper screening.

In response, the Gamaleya scientists reiterated that all data used in the study were meticulously checked for accuracy.

"We would like to emphasise that all presented data were obtained in experiments and double checked," the Gamaleya researchers wrote in their response.

Earlier in September, The Lancet published the results of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. A group of scientists, in an open letter published on the Italian website Cattivi Scienziati, questioned the reliability of the data.

The deputy head of scientific research at the Gamaleya Institute, Denis Logunov, later told Sputnik that all the data included in the study were thoroughly peer-reviewed before publication.

The Russian Ministry of Health registered Sputnik V as a vaccine against COVID-19 on August 11.

Related Topics

Russia Company Lead August September All From Share

Recent Stories

UNSC Calls on Afghan Warring Parties to Continue E ..

13 minutes ago

Over 0.87 million cattle heads vaccinated,treated ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan appreciated for launching programs to mit ..

13 minutes ago

Hazrat Bibi Sakina conference held

13 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Polio Eradication Campaig ..

13 minutes ago

US, EU, Canada to Unveil Coordinated Sanctions in ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.