Lancet Report On Sputnik V Confirms Safety, Efficacy Of Russian Vaccine - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:59 PM

Lancet Report on Sputnik V Confirms Safety, Efficacy of Russian Vaccine - Kremlin

The report on interim results of the phase 3 trials of Russia's Sputnik V, published in the Lancet medical journal, demonstrates the coronavirus vaccine's safety and efficacy, and confirms that accelerated registration was justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The report on interim results of the phase 3 trials of Russia's Sputnik V, published in the Lancet medical journal, demonstrates the coronavirus vaccine's safety and efficacy, and confirms that accelerated registration was justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The vaccine efficacy was estimated at 91.6 percent.

"This is a very important publication, which quite convincingly demonstrates safety and efficacy of the Russian vaccine. Apart from that, I believe it confirms that accelerated registration of the vaccine in the Russian Federation was justified," Peskov told reporters.

