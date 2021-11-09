Land Border Between Mainland China, Hong Kong Expected to Fully Reopen Next June - Reports

Hong Kong's land border with mainland China is expected to fully reopen to quarantine-free travel no later than June 2022, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing official sources

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Hong Kong's land border with mainland China is expected to fully reopen to quarantine-free travel no later than June 2022, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing official sources.

The authorities intend to completely cancel coronavirus-related quarantine, which is currently mandatory even for those vaccinated against the virus, through a three-stage plan, the newspaper said on Monday.

The first stage envisages the implementation of a daily quotas system from mid-December.

It will be possible to get to the mainland only through the southeastern city of Shenzhen. In February, quotas are planned to be expanded, and in the absence of new outbreaks of COVID-19, several border posts between Hong Kong and the mainland are expected to resume normal operation by June.

In pre-COVID 2019, more than 230 million people crossed the land border between Hong Kong and mainland China, and only 17.5 million in 2020, with most of them within the framework of certain exceptions.