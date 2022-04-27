UrduPoint.com

Land-sea Trade Corridor Connects 107 Countries, Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Land-sea trade corridor connects 107 countries, regions

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage, has expanded its reach to 315 ports in 107 countries and regions, according to the municipal government of southwest China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage, has expanded its reach to 315 ports in 107 countries and regions, according to the municipal government of southwest China's Chongqing.

The corridor is jointly built by Singapore and provincial-level regions of western China, with Chongqing as its center of operations.

In the first quarter of 2022, some 26,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods worth 4.4 billion Yuan (670.8 million U.S. Dollars) were transported through the passage, rising 18.2 percent and 23.2 percent year on year, respectively, said Hu Hongbing, a port and logistics official with the municipal government.

