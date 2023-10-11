Land-sea trade corridor sees more containers shipped in Q1-Q3

CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) In the first three quarters of the year, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor saw more than 126,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers transported on railways and highways, and aboard rail-sea intermodal trains, up 19 percent year on year, according to a press conference held in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

By the end of September, Chongqing had transported 546,000 TEUs with a total value of 90.65 billion Yuan (about 12.63 billion U.S. Dollars) through these three main transportation systems since the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor was launched in 2017.

The corridor is a trade and logistics passage built by western Chinese provinces and ASEAN member states, and Chongqing is its operational hub.

The corridor now covers 18 provinces and 69 cities in China, and its reach has been expanded to 473 ports in 120 countries and regions.