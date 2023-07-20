(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The total surface of land lost to the 2023 wildfire season in Canada has exceeded the country's historical record, surpassing ten times the national average, Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault said on Thursday.

"Eleven million hectares have burned so far this year, which is ten times the national average. Canada has now surpassed its historic record for total area burnt in one season," Guilbeault said in an update on the situation with wildfires.

The minister also said 885 active wildfires are burning across Canada, of which 600 are said to be out of control.

Guilbeault expressed gratitude to the 1779 firefighters from around the world who came to Canada to help fight the wildfires, including from the United States, Australia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, and South Korea. More firefighters are expected to arrive in Canada in the coming days.

The 2023 wildfire season in Canada has been declared to be the worst on record. The country has recorded 4,292 fires nationwide and two firefighters have died in the course of their duties.