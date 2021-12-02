UrduPoint.com

Landing Of Russian Cosmonauts On Moon To Be Rehearsed During Luna-28 Mission - Roscosmos

A scheme of landing of Russian cosmonauts on a natural satellite of the Earth will be worked out during the mission of the automatic station Luna-28, Executive Director of Roscosmos for Advanced Programs and Science Alexander Bloshenko said on Thursday

"Luna-28 (automatic station) is actually a prototype of the lunar takeoff and landing module, on which a person will land, because there will be a following stepped landing system: first, people will be put into a lunar orbit, then go into a special module and land, " Bloshenko said at the VI All-Russian Forum of Cosmonautics and Aviation "CosmoStart".

According to Bloshenko, the scheme of landing of Russian cosmonauts on the moon will remind the classical scheme� implemented in the US Apollo missions.

Bloshenko noted that Roskosmos keeps plans for a manned mission to the moon. The natural satellite of the Earth will be studied first by automatic spacecraft, then with human participation

"We hope that this program will be continued," the specialist said.

