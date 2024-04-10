Landmark EU Asylum Reform Goes To Vote
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) EU lawmakers on Wednesday began debating ahead of a make-or-break vote on a vast overhaul of the bloc's asylum policies that would harden border procedures for irregular arrivals and require all member countries to pitch in.
The outcome of the vote later on Wednesday is uncertain, with many lawmakers, particularly on the far-right and far-left, opposing aspects of the package made up of 10 legislative texts.
"The vote will be a close one," admitted EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson. "It's an all-or-nothing decision. All files must pass or no files will pass."
A key lawmaker shepherding the pact through the parliament, Birgit Sippel, said "we're not voting a perfect package" but it was "a very important first step in sharing responsibility and addressing resettlement" of migrants.
The effort to create a new Migration and Asylum Pact aims for European Union countries -- all with different national priorities -- to act together on the issue of migration, using the same rulebook.
The European Parliament's main political groups have indicated they will back the package, but the result could still be on a knife-edge.
Other lawmakers behind the package warned that Europe's far-right -- predicted to win more seats in the next European Parliament in June elections -- would win if the vote failed.
The far-right "doesn't really want solutions -- it wants chaos and misery to continue," said a Dutch representative, Sophie In 'T Veld.
Many leftwing representatives, however, are also against the pact, seeing it as incompatible with Europe's history of welcoming the persecuted and upholding human rights and dignity.
They are echoed by more than 100 migrant charities and non-governmental organisations who slam the reform as making it much harder for refugees to seek protection in Europe.
