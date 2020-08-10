UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landmark Intra-Afghan Talks Between Gov't, Taliban To Begin On Sunday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Landmark Intra-Afghan Talks Between Gov't, Taliban to Begin on Sunday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement will launch peace talks on August 16, Afghanistan's national television channel RTA reported on Monday, citing knowledgeable sources.

The launch of intra-Afghan talks was subject to a mutual release of prisoners and reduction of violence on the Taliban's part as a provision of a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29.

On Sunday, the consent by the Loya Jirga, a council of Afghan tribal leaders, to release the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, whose crimes Kabul previously claimed too serious, was instrumental in prompting the Taliban to signal readiness to start negotiations 10 days after the release is implemented.

The US-negotiated deal stipulated the release of total 5,000 Taliban affiliates by Kabul and 1,000 government prisoners by the radical group.

The intra-Afghan talks are now expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decade of war and insurgency.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Jirga RTA Doha United States February August Sunday TV Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

13 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

13 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.