MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement will launch peace talks on August 16, Afghanistan's national television channel RTA reported on Monday, citing knowledgeable sources.

The launch of intra-Afghan talks was subject to a mutual release of prisoners and reduction of violence on the Taliban's part as a provision of a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29.

On Sunday, the consent by the Loya Jirga, a council of Afghan tribal leaders, to release the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, whose crimes Kabul previously claimed too serious, was instrumental in prompting the Taliban to signal readiness to start negotiations 10 days after the release is implemented.

The US-negotiated deal stipulated the release of total 5,000 Taliban affiliates by Kabul and 1,000 government prisoners by the radical group.

The intra-Afghan talks are now expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decade of war and insurgency.