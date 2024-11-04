Landmine Blast In Nigeria Kills Seven Loggers, Injures 5 Others
Published November 04, 2024
LAGOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) At least seven loggers were killed and five others injured in Nigeria's volatile northeast Borno State when their vehicle hit a landmine allegedly planted by the Boko Haram terrorist organization, a local official said on Monday.
Bakura Abba, head of the local counter-terrorism volunteer guard or the Civilian Joint Task Force, told Anadolu that the incident occurred on Saturday morning in a remote area of Konduga, the center of a Local Government Area of the same name in northeast Borno State, when a truck carrying loggers hit a landmine.
"The loggers were looking for logs of wood to turn into charcoal for commercial purposes. Unfortunately, they were victims of a landmine, and seven of them died," he told Anadolu over the phone.
Five others were also injured and are currently being treated in a local hospital, he added.
