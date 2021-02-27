Landmine Blast In Western Syria Kills 5 People, Injures 13 More - State Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:44 PM
A landmine explosion in the western Syrian province of Hama killed five people and injured 13 more on Saturday, state-run news agency SANA reported, citing the Hama police department
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) A landmine explosion in the western Syrian province of Hama killed five people and injured 13 more on Saturday, state-run news agency SANA reported, citing the Hama police department.
The blast hit the outskirts of Salamiyah city.
According to SANA, locals were harvesting truffles at the time of the explosion.