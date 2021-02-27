UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landmine Blast In Western Syria Kills 5 People, Injures 13 More - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:44 PM

Landmine Blast in Western Syria Kills 5 People, Injures 13 More - State Media

A landmine explosion in the western Syrian province of Hama killed five people and injured 13 more on Saturday, state-run news agency SANA reported, citing the Hama police department

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) A landmine explosion in the western Syrian province of Hama killed five people and injured 13 more on Saturday, state-run news agency SANA reported, citing the Hama police department.

The blast hit the outskirts of Salamiyah city.

According to SANA, locals were harvesting truffles at the time of the explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Police Syria

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives announces c ..

1 minute ago

Three POs arrested in sargodha

19 seconds ago

Distt admin starts action to prevent air traffic m ..

23 seconds ago

Distillery unearthed, accused arrested in faisalab ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused, recover weapons in muza ..

2 minutes ago

‘Imran Khan will not find way back to power agai ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.