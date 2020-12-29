UrduPoint.com
Landmine Blast Kills 9 In Southern Somalia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:34 PM

Nine people died in southern Somalia after their vehicle set off a landmine on the road to the town of Dhobley near the Kenyan border, media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Nine people died in southern Somalia after their vehicle set off a landmine on the road to the town of Dhobley near the Kenyan border, media said Tuesday.

Abdi Asis Hussein Gedi, an official with the administration in the nearby town of Kismayo, told the Turkish news agency Anadolu that an infant and a woman were among those killed.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for setting up the mine, the news agency said, but the jihadist group al-Shabaab is active in the region. The militants, who are allied with al-Qaeda (a terror group banned in Russia), have been seeking to overthrow the Somalian government for over a decade.

