UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landmine Blast Kills Eight Chadian Soldiers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:06 PM

Landmine blast kills eight Chadian soldiers

At least eight soldiers in western Chad were killed and many others wounded when their vehicle struck a landmine laid by suspected militants, security sources and a local official said Thursday

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :At least eight soldiers in western Chad were killed and many others wounded when their vehicle struck a landmine laid by suspected militants, security sources and a local official said Thursday.

The blast occurred on Wednesday at Kalam in the Lake Chad region, which has been battered by attacks from militants crossing from neighbouring Nigeria.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, put the toll at eight or nine dead and between 11 and 21 wounded.

A security source in Nigeria also gave the figure of nine dead and said the device had apparently been laid by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter group of Nigeria's Boko Haram.

One of the fatalities was a commander in the gendarmerie, the Chadian military source said, adding that exchanges of gunfire broke out later Wednesday between troops and militants in Bakaram, in the same region.

Boko Haram's insurgency, launched in northeast Nigeria since 2009, has killed 35,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes.

The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting the formation of a four-nation regional anti-jihad coalition of which the Chadian army is a key component.

In March, Chad's armed forces suffered their biggest single-day loss, when 98 soldiers were massacred in their base at Bohoma, on the banks of Lake Chad.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Militants Army Vehicle Same Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria March From Million

Recent Stories

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

52 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

1 hour ago

DC for setting up complaints counters

1 minute ago

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.