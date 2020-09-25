UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landmine Detection Rat Wins Top UK Animal Bravery Award

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:29 PM

Landmine detection rat wins top UK animal bravery award

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. A five-year-old giant African pouched rat called Magawa, however, has to be one of the world's most unlikely life-savers

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. A five-year-old giant African pouched rat called Magawa, however, has to be one of the world's most unlikely life-savers.

The rodent has won the animal equivalent of Britain's highest civilian honour for bravery because of his uncanny knack of sniffing out landmines and unexploded ordnance.

British veterinary charity the PDSA on Friday awarded Magawa its Gold Medal "for his life-saving bravery and devotion to duty", which had transformed the lives of people in Cambodia.

Magawa, who was trained by the Belgian charity APOPO, has sniffed out 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance, making him the organisation's most successful "HeroRAT".

Related Topics

World Cambodia Gold All

Recent Stories

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

4 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.22 a barrel T ..

15 minutes ago

Mahira Khan discloses why she loves her character ..

37 minutes ago

Bottas on top, Hamilton 19th in opening Sochi prac ..

1 minute ago

Putin Invites US to Overhaul Cooperation on Intern ..

1 minute ago

Israeli COVID Advisor Slams Netanyahu's New Measur ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.