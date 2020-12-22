UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landslide At Central Philippine Mine Pit Kills 4, 6 Missing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:18 PM

Landslide at central Philippine mine pit kills 4, 6 missing

Rescue efforts are underway at a mining pit in Cebu province of the central Philippines to find six miners buried by a landslide that killed at least four, the mining company said on Tuesda

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Rescue efforts are underway at a mining pit in Cebu province of the central Philippines to find six miners buried by a landslide that killed at least four, the mining company said on Tuesday.

Carmen Copper Corporation (CCC), the operator of the mining site located in Toledo city in the Cebu province, said the disaster occurred in its pit around 4:15 p.m. local time on Monday.

Search and rescue operation began Tuesday morning as the ground was still shaky hours after the landslide, the company said in a statement.

"The company continues its efforts to locate six more persons missing," the company said.

"As of this time, we are in close coordination and communication with affected immediate families and will continue to extend the needed support and assistance," the firm added.

The firm said "incessant rains for the past several months aggravated by (a tropical depression) which hit parts of the Visayas region" during the weekend caused the landslide.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it has sent a rescue team with sniffer dogs to the site to help in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Related Topics

Company Cebu Toledo Philippines SITE Rains Depression P

Recent Stories

FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter ove ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan ready to appear before US courts in 9/11 sui ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar High Court restores vote of Charsadda CCI ..

3 minutes ago

RPO for enhanced patrolling around churches for se ..

13 minutes ago

UAEU female students invent device to track patien ..

36 minutes ago

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.