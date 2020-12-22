Landslide at central Philippine mine pit kills 4, 6 missing

Rescue efforts are underway at a mining pit in Cebu province of the central Philippines to find six miners buried by a landslide that killed at least four, the mining company said on Tuesda

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Rescue efforts are underway at a mining pit in Cebu province of the central Philippines to find six miners buried by a landslide that killed at least four, the mining company said on Tuesday.

Carmen Copper Corporation (CCC), the operator of the mining site located in Toledo city in the Cebu province, said the disaster occurred in its pit around 4:15 p.m. local time on Monday.

Search and rescue operation began Tuesday morning as the ground was still shaky hours after the landslide, the company said in a statement.

"The company continues its efforts to locate six more persons missing," the company said.

"As of this time, we are in close coordination and communication with affected immediate families and will continue to extend the needed support and assistance," the firm added.

The firm said "incessant rains for the past several months aggravated by (a tropical depression) which hit parts of the Visayas region" during the weekend caused the landslide.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it has sent a rescue team with sniffer dogs to the site to help in the ongoing search and rescue operations.