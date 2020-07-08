MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Nine people from five households have been buried after a landslide hit a village in the Huangmei county in China's central Hubei province, the official China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

According to the CCTV, the landslide hit the village in the early hours on Wednesday after continued heavy rainfalls and local rescue teams were able to relocate about 40 other villagers to safe areas in time.

Rescuers continued their efforts to reach those buried in the landslide, the CCTV said.

The local police department said on its official Weibo account that the heavy rainfall also flooded a local school and prevented about 500 students from taking the important annual college entrance exams, which were expected to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, the state-owned People's Daily reported that seven people went missing and another six were trapped after a landslide hit a village in Guizhou province on Wednesday.