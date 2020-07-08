UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landslide Buries 9 People In China's Central Hubei Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Landslide Buries 9 People in China's Central Hubei Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Nine people from five households have been buried after a landslide hit a village in the Huangmei county in China's central Hubei province, the official China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

According to the CCTV, the landslide hit the village in the early hours on Wednesday after continued heavy rainfalls and local rescue teams were able to relocate about 40 other villagers to safe areas in time.

Rescuers continued their efforts to reach those buried in the landslide, the CCTV said.

The local police department said on its official Weibo account that the heavy rainfall also flooded a local school and prevented about 500 students from taking the important annual college entrance exams, which were expected to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, the state-owned People's Daily reported that seven people went missing and another six were trapped after a landslide hit a village in Guizhou province on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Police China TV From

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood says increasing geographical diversif ..

2 minutes ago

Azhar Ali reviews Pakistan’s first week of train ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination of Iraqi Polit ..

12 minutes ago

Rollick on #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Jingles on TikTok to ..

17 minutes ago

The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here ..

23 minutes ago

Sindh CM is due before NAB today

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.