Landslide Hits Hotel On Crete Killing Czech Tourist - Fire Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Landslide Hits Hotel on Crete Killing Czech Tourist - Fire Service

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) A landslide hit a hotel in the village of Agia Fotia on Crete, killing a Czech tourist and injuring a child, the Hellenic Fire Service said on Sunday.

According to the fire service, 50 firefighters and 20 vehicles arrived at the scene.

Greek broadcaster ERT reported that part of the rock collapsed on a hotel on Sunday night and crushed the room in which a family from the Czech Republic was staying.

According to the broadcaster, a 45-year-old Czech tourist was found dead, while her 11-year-old son was injured. The woman's husband was in another room and was almost unharmed.

For the family, it was the last night at the hotel before returning to their homeland, the broadcaster added.

