Landslide Hits Residential Area in Southern Bulgaria Injuring Over 10 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) More than 10 people have been injured as a result of a landslide that hit southern Bulgaria, destroying two residential buildings, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the 24 Chasa newspaper, the incident took place in the town of Smolyan near the border with Greece on Monday night.

The landslide trapped 11 people, including seven children.

All those taken out from under the rubble were hospitalized, the media added.

There have already been several landslides in the region in recent days due to incessant heavy rains.