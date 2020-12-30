UrduPoint.com
Landslide Hits Residential Area Near Norway's Oslo, Injuring At Least 9 People - Reports

Wed 30th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A landslide hit a residential area in the Norwegian Romerike district, near the capital city of Oslo, injuring at least nine people, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the NRK broadcaster, a large landslide hit a residential area near the village of Ask in Gjerdrum municipality, in the historic Romerike district (northeast of Oslo) on Wednesday morning.

Several houses were hit by the landslide and at least nine people were injured.

A nursing home in the area was evacuated, and Oslo University Hospital have been prepared to receive patients.

One person was hospitalized, and the rest did not report serious injuries.

