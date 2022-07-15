UrduPoint.com

Landslide In Colombia Kills Three, Injures Two Children - Risk Management Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 04:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Three children died and two others sustained injuries in a landslide that hit a village school in the Colombian northwestern municipality of Andes, the Administrative Department of Risk Management (DAGRAN) of the republic's Antioquia Department said on Friday.

"We are mourning three children that were killed in the Andes after a landslide has hit a school in Taparto," DAGRAN Antioquia said on Twitter.

The authority thanked the local population and operational services for support in search and rescue operations on behalf of the Colombian government.

According to local media, the incident occurred on Thursday morning, when 22 children and one teacher were outside the school for a break. Rescue services managed to pull five children from under the rubble; however, a boy and two girls aged 5-6 died from the injuries.

