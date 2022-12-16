UrduPoint.com

Landslide In Malaysia Kills 2 People, 51 Still Missing - Rescue Department

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Landslide in Malaysia Kills 2 People, 51 Still Missing - Rescue Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Two people have died, and 51 are still missing after a landslide hit a campsite with 100 people near the city of Batang Kali in Malaysia, the fire and rescue department of the state of Selangor said on Friday.

"Two people have died and 51 people are still missing. Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by the Fire and Rescue Department, aided by other agencies including the police, Civil Defence Force, Health Department and the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART)," the department said, as quoted by The Star.

The department said it managed to save 23 people from under the rubble, with three of them having been injured. A total of 73 people were hit by the landslide.

Earlier on Friday, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said that the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

The Star reported earlier on Friday, citing police, that the landslide has killed one child.

