Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 47 people

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) An early Monday landslide in southwestern China’s mountainous Yunnan province buried 47 people, killing at least two, and forced the evacuation of 200 more amid freezing temperatures and falling snow, the AP reported.

The disaster struck just before 6 am in the village of Liangshui, in the northeastern part of Yunnan province.

Rescue efforts were under way to find victims buried in 18 separate houses, the Zhenxiong County publicity department said.

Two bodies were pulled from the rubble, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The cause of the landslide was not immediately known.

Survivors and rescuers struggled with snow and freezing temperatures that were forecast to persist for at least the next three days.