Wed 18th November 2020

Landslide in Nicaragua Leaves at Least 13 People Dead - Reports

A severe landslide in central Nicaragua has claimed the lives of at least 13 people, the domestic news outlet 100%Noticias reports on Wednesday, citing missionaries in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) A severe landslide in central Nicaragua has claimed the lives of at least 13 people, the domestic news outlet 100%Noticias reports on Wednesday, citing missionaries in the region.

"We have very tragic news, very sad. Thirteen people are confirmed dead in the Penas Blancas landslide," Juan Ramon Arauz, the president of the United Pentecostal Evangelical Mission in Nicaragua, said in a voice note sent to the news portal.

There are fears that the death toll could continue to rise as approximately 20 people are still missing after the landslide, which took place in the department of Matagalpa, the portal stated.

Hurricane Iota, the largest Atlantic storm of the season to date, made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday. Across the country, 60,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes due to floods and landslides after the storm struck.

Throughout the 2020 season so far, 30 named storms have been registered in the Atlantic Ocean, the most of any season in recorded history.

