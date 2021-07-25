UrduPoint.com
Landslide In Northern India Kills 9 People, Injured 3 Others - Border Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Landslide in Northern India Kills 9 People, Injured 3 Others - Border Police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) A massive landslide has hit the Sangla valley in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh, leaving nine people dead and three others injured, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Sunday.

A video shared by an ITBP spokesperson shows the Batseri bridge plunging into a river after several large chunks of rocks broke off a mountain and roll down into the valley.

ITBP teams and representatives of the local administration have arrived on the spot for rescue operations, the border police added.

