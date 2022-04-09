Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Leaves 13 People Dead - Rescue Service

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) At least 13 people have died as a result of a landslide that hit a miners' camp in the northwestern Colombian department of Antioquia, the regional rescue service said.

"The death toll from the landslide has risen to 13 people.

The response teams continue the search and rescue operation to find one missing person," the rescue service said.

The landslide hit the camp of the Canadian mining company Fenix Oro Gold. One of the miners told Colombian media that the victims were employees of the company.

The disaster was caused by heavy rains.