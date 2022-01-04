Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

At least five people were killed by a landslide in the southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou, the local authorities said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) At least five people were killed by a landslide in the southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou, the local authorities said.

The landslide occurred at a construction site in the city of Bijie on Monday evening, trapping more than 20 people.

According to a message of local authorities posted on the social network WeChat, as of 7:30 Tuesday local time (23:30 GMT Monday) eight people were rescued, five were killed, nine are missing.

Rescue operations involving over 720 people and 16 excavators are underway in the area.