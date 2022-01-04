UrduPoint.com

Landslide In Southwestern China Kills 5

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 12:47 PM

Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

At least five people were killed by a landslide in the southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou, the local authorities said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) At least five people were killed by a landslide in the southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou, the local authorities said.

The landslide occurred at a construction site in the city of Bijie on Monday evening, trapping more than 20 people.

According to a message of local authorities posted on the social network WeChat, as of 7:30 Tuesday local time (23:30 GMT Monday) eight people were rescued, five were killed, nine are missing.

Rescue operations involving over 720 people and 16 excavators are underway in the area.

Related Topics

China SITE

Recent Stories

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS ..

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS coalition

15 minutes ago
 S. Africa parliament fire contained: firefighters

S. Africa parliament fire contained: firefighters

15 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza stuns fans with new look

Sania Mirza stuns fans with new look

33 minutes ago
 Kyrgios pulls out of Melbourne event with asthma

Kyrgios pulls out of Melbourne event with asthma

21 minutes ago
 Haitian Judge Releases 4 Policemen Arrested Over P ..

Haitian Judge Releases 4 Policemen Arrested Over President's Assassination - Rep ..

21 minutes ago
 ASI martyred in KPT road mishap laid to rest

ASI martyred in KPT road mishap laid to rest

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.