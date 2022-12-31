UrduPoint.com

Landslide Injures Two People In Japan's Yamagata Prefecture - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 09:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) A landslide has destroyed over 10 structures, including houses, in Japan's northeastern Yamagata Prefecture, resulting in the injury of at least two people, the NHK broadcaster reports.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were rescued and taken to a hospital after a hillside collapsed in Tsuruoka City early on Saturday, NHK said citing police.

A couple in their 70s and 80s remain unaccounted for.

The landslide hit a cluster of buildings, engulfing more than 10 structures, including houses, according to NHK.

Some local residents have reportedly been told to evacuate.

