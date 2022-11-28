UrduPoint.com

Landslide Kills 14 People In Cameroonian Capital During Funeral Ceremony - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) A landslide has killed 14 people in the Cameroonian capital city of Yaounde during a funeral ceremony, the governor of Cameroon's Centre region, Naseri Paul Bea, said on Monday.

"We found 10 bodies at the site, but four bodies had already been taken away before our arrival," Bea told the state-run CRTV broadcaster.

The official added that 10 others were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

