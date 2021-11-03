Landslide Kills 6, Injures 11 in Southwestern Colombia - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Six people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of landslide in southwestern Colombia, national media reported on Tuesday.

The landslide descended in the area of the Mallama town in the department of Narino early in the morning following heavy rains, the Caracol tv channel said.

Two of those injured are in serious condition, the TV channel added.

Several more people went missing after the disaster.