UrduPoint.com

Landslide Kills 6, Injures 11 In Southwestern Colombia - Reports

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:20 AM

Landslide Kills 6, Injures 11 in Southwestern Colombia - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Six people were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of landslide in southwestern Colombia, national media reported on Tuesday.

The landslide descended in the area of the Mallama town in the department of Narino early in the morning following heavy rains, the Caracol tv channel said.

Two of those injured are in serious condition, the TV channel added.

Several more people went missing after the disaster.

Related Topics

Injured Colombia Media TV Rains

Recent Stories

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

1 hour ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

1 hour ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

37 minutes ago
 UK stands firm on French fishing row: PM Johnson

UK stands firm on French fishing row: PM Johnson

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.