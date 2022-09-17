Landslide Kills 7 at Illegal Gold Mine in Indonesia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) A landslide swept an illegal open-pit gold mine in Indonesia this week killing at least seven people, a district chief reportedly said Saturday.

An estimated 20 miners were buried by the landslide caused by weeks of heavy rain, according to the Straits Times website.

"Seven people died and five others were found injured.

The others are still missing," Lembah Bawang district chief Adris was quoted as saying.

Rains have been battering the Borneo island in the Southeast Asian archipelago country since August.

The mining accident happened on Thursday but the news has only recently reached the nearest city of Pontianak, a hundred miles away. The area's police are conducting a search operation with the help from the locals.