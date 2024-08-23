Open Menu

Landslide Kills 9 On Resort Island In Southern Thailand

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Landslide kills 9 on resort island in southern Thailand

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Nine people were killed and some others were missing in a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket on Friday, authorities said.

About 200 millimeters of rainfall recorded overnight led to a landslide and flooding in several areas of Phuket province, causing damage to at least 250 households, according to a local public relations office.

In a statement, caretaker Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul directed disaster response and local government agencies to ensure timely dissemination of critical information regarding weather conditions, risky areas, and safety guidelines, while advising the public to avoid areas at risk of landslides, flash floods and other hazards during this period of heavy rainfall.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, residents in 43 provinces across Thailand are urged to be vigilant for flash floods, landslides and overflow from reservoirs and riverbanks from Saturday until Aug. 30, while officials have been instructed to stand ready in case of emergencies.

Related Topics

Weather Thailand Phuket From Government

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From World